Four Taiwanese airlines sign up for MRT early check-in

Staff writer, with CNA

Passengers traveling on four Taiwanese airlines will be able to check-in at Taipei Main Station when the new Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport opens, possibly before the end of the month, Taoyuan Metro Corp said yesterday.

China Airlines and EVA Air are to have check-in counters at Taipei Main Station, as will their respective subsidiaries, Mandarin Airlines and UNI Airways, the MRT operator said.

The service will allow outbound travelers to check in their luggage and get seating assignments and boarding passes before taking the 35 minute MRT journey to the airport, the company said.

However, Taiwan-based Far Eastern Air Transport and foreign airlines said they do not intend to immediately provide similar services at the MRT station.

Cathay Pacific said there is no demand in Taiwan for early check-in, but it would not rule out providing such a service in the future.

Cathay is the largest foreign carrier operating in Taiwan, offering 163 flights per week from Taoyuan airport.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) said his ministry is “optimistic” about issuing permits for the airport MRT line to begin trial runs before the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Jan. 27.

The 51.03km line is to stop at more than 20 stations between Taipei and Taoyuan, including 14 between Taipei Main Station and the airport.