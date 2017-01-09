INTERVIEW: Ruling on KMT shares not a setback: Koo

Liberty Times (LT): What are your views on the High Administrative Court’s ruling?

Wellington Koo (顧立雄): I do not know how I feel about this ruling, because there had been almost no successful instances of a hold issued for cases that were filed by civilians. Take for example the Dapu Case, the torn down house, the destruction to the surrounding environment, and these were all considered by judges as replaceable: “What does it matter if it is torn down? We can compensate you with money.” In contrast with the KMT case, it seems that judges’ standards have suddenly become more lax.

The court did not give any reasons for its ruling and what “irreparable losses” would the KMT suffer? We feel the court has not taken into account previous cases filed by civilians and whether the standards that apply to this case were applied in previous rulings. Committee members felt depressed after comparing previous rulings by the High Administrative Court with the latest ruling. We have to ask: Does the court have a uniform standard when looking into cases?

However, we must commend the court for how it handled the case, as it has separated the judicial actions into confirmed action and action pending implementation.

The confirmed actions include that prior to the resolution of the KMT’s rights to equity as judged by the court, the KMT could not take any action regarding the shares it held. This has affirmed the committee’s decision that the equity was a part of ill-gotten party assets.

I do not know to what extent judges consider the value of transitional justice. In the face of KMT opposition, some might fear the deep-rooted influence of the party; in some cases, the issue might even be complicated by cross-strait issues.

Some people recently asked me: “What is the purpose of politics?”

US law professor Cass Sunstein has said that democracy is a form of government in which politicians conform to the preferences of the majority, while politicians in a republican government are obliged to provide a chance for the preferences of the minority to become the majority, adding that the US democracy would benefit from the latter.

Regarding to the concept of transitional justice in Taiwan, I have, over the past few months, arrived at the same conclusion.

Any and all legislation regarding transitional justice were unable to pass the Legislative Yuan after 2000, or before. For example, former president Lee Teng-hui’s (李登輝) administration was unable to pass a proposed bill in the KMT-majority Legislative Yuan to allow compensation for victims of the 228 Incident and the White Terror era.

While amendments to Article 9 of the National Security Act (國家安全法) have been proposed to restore the rights of the victims, the act as it stands still blocks people seeking to lodge unjust judgement suits against the former government under the White Terror era.

This effort has continued to the present day and in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-majority Legislative Yuan, we have seen the passage of the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations (政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例) and other steps toward the implementation of transitional justice. However, there are many who are unable to realize the importance of those actions, leading to constant questioning of why we are still doing them.