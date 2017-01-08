Taiwanese vessel rammed in shipping accident off Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

All 10 crewmembers on a Taiwanese fishing boat were reportedly safe after a Liberian merchant ship rammed it in the South Pacific early yesterday, causing damage to the fishing boat’s hull, the Fisheries Agency said.

The agency said it had contacted the Hsiang Yung No. 6 fishing vessel, which is registered in Pingtung County, which said that a leak in the hull had been repaired and no one had been injured.

Although the fishing boat can sail, its crew have been advised to wait for another Taiwanese fishing vessel in the area to rescue them. It was expected to reach them last night, the agency said.

Fisheries Agency Deputy Director-General Huang Hung-yan (黃鴻燕) said there were two Taiwanese and eight Indonesian crewmembers aboard the boat at the time of the collision, which occurred at 3:45am in the South Pacific Ocean.

The fishing boat and the merchant vessel were about 530 nautical miles (981km) southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), the southernmost tip of Taiwan, at the time, Huang said.

He said his agency has alerted the Coast Guard Administration and is in contact with the ship’s captain for updates on the situation.

The Liberian ship has remained near the fishing vessel, waiting for a rescue team to arrive, Huang said, adding that the two vessels will discuss compensation later.