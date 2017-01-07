Popcorn chicken favorite night market snack

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taiwanese-style popcorn chicken (鹽酥雞) beat fried chicken cutlets and bubble tea as people’s favorite night market snack, a survey by Taipei-based EzTravel showed.

EzTravel said that respondents in an online survey were asked to identify their favorite night market snacks, with Taiwanese popcorn chicken coming out on top, beating fried chicken cutlets — the favorite of foreign tourists — followed by bubble tea.

The other favorite night market snacks are, in descending order, oyster omelette, stinky tofu, papaya milk, mango shaved ice, noodles with oysters and braised intestines, sausage with sticky rice and fried sweet potato balls.

Four of the top 10 night market snacks are deep-fried food — popcorn chicken, fried chicken cutlets, stinky tofu and fried sweet potato balls — which is not surprising because people find it hard to resist the crispy taste of fried food, the company said.

The popularity of oyster omelettes and oyster noodles shows that people like the taste of fresh shellfish, it added.

Bubble tea remained a favorite dessert, but Taiwanese apparently preferred papaya milk over mango shaved ice — another favorite of foreign tourists, the company said.

A surprise entry to the top 10 was fried sweet potato balls, EzTravel said, adding that they have the potential to become a favorite among international visitors.