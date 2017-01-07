National Taiwan University Hospital leads in earnings

Staff writer, with CNA

National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) recorded a profit of NT$2.08 billion (US$65 million) in 2015, replacing Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital as the most profitable hospital in the nation, the Health Promotion Administration said.

The other top five most profitable hospitals were Chinese Medical University Hospital, with NT$2.04 billion; Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, with NT$1.94 billion; Taipei Veterans General Hospital, with NT$1.13 billion; and Changhua Christian Hospital, with NT$932 million, a financial statement released by the agency on Thursday showed.

NTUH also topped the list of 112 hospitals by claiming health insurance reimbursements of more than NT$600 million in 2015, the figures showed.

However, in terms of revenue from medical services only, Chinese Medical University Hospital led with a profit of NT$1.79 billion, followed by NTUH with NT$1.24 billion and Linkou Chang Gung with NT$973 million. The figures do not include revenues from parking facilities, rentals or food courts.

Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-ho Memorial Hospital (NT$757 million) and Taipei City Hospital (NT$588 million) rounded out the top five.

Taipei Veterans saw the biggest improvement in profits, ranking in the 80s in 2014 and jumping to fourth in 2015, mainly due to non-medical revenue, the agency said. The hospital posted a loss of NT$412 million from medical services in 2015, but pulled in NT$1.54 billion from other sources, such as its food court, it added.

Tainan Municipal An-nan Hospital was at the bottom of the list, with a loss of NT$106 million in 2015, figures showed.