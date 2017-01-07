Libra women, Virgo men make good partners: survey

By Chen Ping-hung and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Libra women would make good wives, while Virgo men are the most generous dating partners, a survey on choosing partners based on their zodiac signs by an online dating site said.

The online dating platform SweetRing on Tuesday said that women born under the zodiac sign Libra are most likely to be willing to live with their husband’s parents.

Meanwhile, men born under the signs Virgo, Capricorn or Taurus possess qualities that make them potentially good husbands, the company said.

The company said there are about 2 million SweetRing users worldwide, including about 1.2 million Taiwanese. It received about 5,000 valid results for the survey.

The poll covered such topics as who should pay on a date and whether the person would be willing to live with their partner’s parents.

SweetRing said that willingness to live with a husband’s parents formed a large part of the decision of whether to marry for many women, with 67 percent of Librans answering the question positively.

The second-largest group was Aries, followed by Capricorn.

Among those least willing to live with in-laws, Geminis formed the largest group, with 58 percent saying no.

On the flip side, 77 percent of both Virgo and Capricorn men said they were willing to live with their wife’s parents after marriage, the company said, adding that this was followed by 74 percent of Taurus men willing to do so.

The number of men willing to live with their wife’s parents appears to be on the increase, the company said.

On the question of who should pay on a first date 75 percent of men and 45 percent of women believed that men should pay, the survey showed, while 45 percent of women thought the bill should be split.

Capricorn, Leo and Sagittarius men were less willing to pay on a first date, while their Virgo, Capricorn and Taurus peers agreed that paying on a first date was a matter of course.

The survey also found that Virgo men were the most likely to agree to signing a prenuptial agreement, followed by Libra and Pisces men, while Gemini male respondents were “resolutely opposed to signing” such a pact.

More than 70 percent of female respondents said they had heard of and were familiar with prenuptial agreements, but would never suggest one, the company said, adding that the respondents expressed concern that such an agreement would damage mutual trust.