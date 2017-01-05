Food education group to promote seasonal produce

Staff writer, with CNA

The newly formed Taiwan Association for Food Education said that it would promote local and seasonal produce, provide food education for children, and improve the physical and mental health of people in Taiwan.

“Food is a necessity for human survival,” the group said, adding that it aims to “change the world through eating.”

Wu Pao-chun (吳寶春), who won the 2010 Bakery Masters competition in Paris, and photographer and film director Chi Po-lin (齊柏林), as well as well-known chefs Chen Fu-kuang (陳撫洸) and Thomas Chien (簡天才) are among the association’s members, which was founded in October last year.

Writer Chang Ta-chun (張大春) is a board director and documentary director Huang Chao-hui (黃兆徽) is the chairman.

The association said it would focus on food education, food safety, culinary culture and environmental education to promote the physical and psychological health of Taiwanese.

The group plans to start a Friday cooking night activity, in which the public are to be invited to cook a dish in person.

It also plans to host talks on food education, dinner parties and mini-tours to farms.

The association added that it would promote interaction between farmers and consumers.