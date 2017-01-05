Eye moles are harmless, but should be monitored, ophthalmologist says

By Tsai Chang-sheng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Moles developing on the whites of the eyes are usually harmless, an opthalmologist said, but advised regular checkups to ensure that they do not develop into ocular melanoma, or cancer of the eye.

Chen Ying-shan (陳瑩山), director of Cathay General Hospital in Hsinchu’s ophthalmology department, cited the case of a 50-year-old woman, who visited the hospital because she was worried that a mole in her eye might be malignant.

While doctors confirmed that it was simply a nevus — a benign pigmented growth similar to a skin mole — the woman asked that the mole be removed via laser surgery.

To reassure the patient, the hospital also conducted a biopsy of the nevus, which turned up negative, Chen said.

About 99 percent of nevi are harmless, but some people — like the female patient — find them aesthetically disturbing, he said.

Some individuals also believe that moles in the eyes are a sign of an overactive sex drive and that people who have them are more likely to engage in extramarital affairs, Chen said, adding that there is no scientific proof supporting such beliefs.

However, people who have nevi in their eyes should monitor them and be alert if they grow larger, darker or become uneven, Chen said.

Some patients have also complained of moles on the whites of their eyes, which, on closer examination, were caused by prolonged friction due to the use of contact lenses, he said, adding that such conditions can be treated by surgery.