Ex-TransAsia workers demand FSC action

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Former employees of TransAsia Airlines yesterday protested outside the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), demanding action be taken to address alleged stock speculation prior to the firm’s dissolution.

Dozens of former employees gathered outside the commission’s headquarters in Taipei, pushing briefly against police while shouting that the government had been derelict in enforcing stock trading regulations when the company suddenly announced its dissolution in November.

“We demand that the Lin (林) family take NT$2.5 billion [US$77.5 million] out of its pocket to address the interests of workers and small stockholders,” TransAsia employee union deputy executive director Pang Min-yi (龐閔憶) said, referring to the estimated value of TransAsia chairman Vincent Lin’s (林明昇) family’s share of extant company properties.

The protesters accused the commission of overlooking insider trading by the Lin family and other large stockholders prior to agreeing to suspend trading of the firm’s stock immediately before the surprise announcement of its dissolution, causing severe losses to small stockholders.

The sudden collapse of the company has sparked sustained protests from laid-off workers, who camped outside the headquarters of Lin family-controlled Goldsun Development & Construction, which holds the family’s TransAsia shares.

“We’re in the process of referring criminal behavior to the public prosecutor, so they can bring lawsuits forward,” said Ku Kun-jung (古坤榮), a deputy department head at the Securities and Futures Bureau.

The commission has instructed its investment protection center to take on the case, Ku said.

Additional reporting by CNA