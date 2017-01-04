Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Gay ‘cure’ to be banned

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said it plans to ban “conversion therapy,” which attempts to change a homosexual person’s sexual orientation, with the regulation to be promulgated as soon as March. On Friday last week, the ministry published a draft bill that listed “conversion therapy” as prohibited and would penalize any physician who attempted to treat patients with such methods. Members of the public are to have the opportunity to offer their views of the draft regulation for 60 days, after which the ministry is to issue a regulation based on the draft. According to the Physicians Act (醫師法), doctors who engage in prohibited treatments are subject to fines of NT$100,000 to NT$500,000 and may also be forbidden from practicing medicine for one month to a year.

FOOD AND DRINK

Greedy vendor banished

A food vendor at Kaohsiung’s Liuhe Night Market who was Internet shamed for charging exorbitant prices will now have to look for another means of employment. His landlord has decided to terminate the notorious vendor’s lease early and has demanded that the man, surnamed Kuo (郭), vacate his stall within a week. A customer on Monday said on the Internet that he was asked to pay NT$1,680 for a plate of fried mullet milt a day earlier, upsetting netizens who threatened to launch a campaign to boycott the entire night market. According to Chuang Chi-chang (莊其章), the head of the night market’s management committee, Kuo has had several disputes with customers since he started selling food at the market about seven years ago. Chuang said he advised Kuo to change his ways several times, but Kuo did not listen.