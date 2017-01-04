‘Evil landlady’ accused of defrauding tourists

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Prosecutors yesterday said that they are investigating Chang Shu-ching (張淑晶), 46, a woman dubbed the “evil landlady” by local media outlets for allegedly repeatedly swindling her tenants.

In her latest brush with notoriety, she has been accused of attempting to defraud two female Malaysian tourists, with a proprietor of a budget hotel in New Taipei City allegedly catching her in the act and calling the police.

Chang posted picture advertisements on international hotel accommodation Web sites using photographs of luxury rooms, which she claimed to represent, New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office investigators said.

The two Malaysian women booked a hotel room in Taipei she had advertised on the Web site, paying about US$150 (NT$4,837) by credit card to stay in the room over New Year’s Eve, officials said.

When they arrived in Taipei, Chang met them and allegedly told them all the rooms at the hotel were full, and transferred the two tourists to a budget hotel in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和), run by the proprietor, Chen Po-jen (陳柏仁).

Chen said his hotel room only cost NT$1,200 per night, and alleged that Chang pocketed the price difference.

Worse still, Chen said, knowing that the two tourists were out at the time, Chang showed up to demand the NT$1,200 back, claiming that she had booked the room, but she was not the person staying there.

Chen refused to hand back the money, he said, adding that when he realized he was arguing with the notorious “evil landlady,” he took photographs of her and reported the incident to the police.

“Her actions were deplorable. Taiwan is trying to attract more foreign tourists to boost the economy, but this wretched person is ripping them off,” Chen said.

“This really hurts Taiwan’s image in the international community,” he added.

New Taipei City prosecutors have since 2015 been investigating 44 charges against Chang which include fraud, forgery, false accusations and others, some of which stem from lawsuits she has filed against more than 60 tenants, and also her relatives, over rental disputes, in most of which she sought compensation for alleged damage to her properties or violations of rental contracts.