KMT outperforms other parties: internal survey

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has outperformed all of the nation’s other political parties in terms of public recognition, according to an internal survey released by the party yesterday, although 60 percent of respondents said they were dissatisfied with the KMT’s performance.

The survey, conducted from Tuesday to Thursday last week, was the latest in a series of polls the KMT has tasked Trend Survey and Research with conducting since April last year to gauge public perception of major parties.

“The latest figures showed that the KMT’s approval rating stood at 29.9 percent, followed by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at 26.3 percent, the New Power Party (NPP) at 10.1 percent and the People First Party (PFP) at 3.1 percent, with 23.6 percent of respondents identifying themselves as nonpartisan,” KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hu Wen-chi (胡文琦) told a news conference.

Compared with a similar poll published on Oct. 14 last year, Hu said the KMT’s support rating rose 6.9 percentage points, while support for the DPP, NPP and PFP fell 0.5, 0.8 and 1.9 percentage points respectively.

The results indicate an increase in public recognition of the KMT, Hu said, attributing the growing support ratings to “deep-blue” and “light-blue” voters’ approval of the party’s performance.

However, when asked whether they were satisfied with the KMT’s performance, 60.3 percent of respondents said “no,” while 28 percent said “yes,” the data showed.

Dissatisfaction with the KMT did not translate into greater support of the DPP, as 69.9 percent of respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the DPP’s performance, while 23.4 percent said they were satisfied, the results showed.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Tang Te-ming (唐德明) said there were three significant events between April and December last year, during which 22 surveys were conducted.

“The first was on Aug. 5, when the DPP’s approval rating dipped below that of the KMT for the first time. The second was on Aug. 28, when the KMT officially unveiled its peace-centered policy platform, with support for the party surpassing the DPP’s by 12.5 percentage points,” he said.

The third event was on Nov. 22, when the issue of legalization of same-sex marriage triggered heated public debate, Tang said, adding that the DPP’s support rating has not exceeded that of the KMT since then.

He said another indicator that the KMT has been gaining public support was the similar ratings by respondents of KMT and DPP lawmakers’ performance: 4.64 and 4.56 out of seven respectively.

The KMT also appears to be gaining momentum among younger people and those with advanced educational backgrounds, Tang said.

“Among respondents aged 20 to 29, 29.2 percent were satisfied with the KMT’s performance, followed by the DPP at 21.7 percent and the NPP at 20.3 percent,” Tang said.

Among respondents with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 31.3 percent supported the KMT, while the DPP and NPP garnered 20 percent and 16.8 percent support respectively, he added.

The poll, which collected 1,071 valid samples, has a confidence level of 95 percent and margin of error of 3 percentage points.

DPP Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said she respects the survey’s results, but added that “the KMT is living in its own insulated world.”