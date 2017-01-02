Yunlin culls 2,681 fowl over bird flu

Staff writer, with CNA

The Council of Agriculture’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine on Saturday confirmed that ducklings at a farm in Yunlin County were found to have been infected with avian influenza A virus subtype H5, resulting in the culling of the farm’s 2,681 ducklings.

The Yunlin Animal and Plant Disease Control Center dispatched personnel to inspect an outdoor duck farm in Cihtong Township (莿桐) on Thursday last week after receiving reports of abnormalities at the facility and sent specimens to the Animal Health Research Institute, the bureau said in a statement.

The institute on Friday confirmed that the ducklings at the farm were infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza A virus subtype H5N1.

The center conducted disinfection operations at the farm and surrounding areas after culling the ducklings, in accordance with established standard operating procedure, the bureau said.

Authorities identified a total of 37 poultry farms infected with the avian influenza virus and culled about 280,000 animals last year, it added.