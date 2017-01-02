Same-sex marriage debate in dialogue phase: president

Staff writer, with CNA

The debate over marriage equality in Taiwan has moved from the “conflict” phase to the “dialogue” phase, following the example of other nations dealing with divisive issues, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Saturday.

When faced with divisive issues, people often go through a period of conflict before reverting to discussion and finally choosing a path that is the most acceptable for everyone, Tsai said at a news conference held on New Year’s Eve, after being asked what she expected to see in the next legislative session on the issue of same-sex marriage.

“We are in the same situation right now and we are handling it step by step. In the previous stage we saw conflict, but now we are turning to dialogue,” Tsai said.

A draft bill that would legalize same-sex marriage and allow married same-sex couples to adopt children passed its initial reading at the legislature’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee on Monday last week amid fierce protests.

As the legislature is in recess and the new session is to begin next month, further discussion on the bill is not expected to take place until April or May.

If Taiwan legalizes same-sex marriage next year, it will likely become the first Asian nation to do so.

Tsai said the Legislative Yuan’s handling of the bill has paved the way for broader social dialogue.

How the issue is handled will “test the sophistication of Taiwanese society” and its ability to accept and deal with the challenges posed by new issues, Tsai said.

“With the overall sophistication of Taiwan’s society, I believe we can rationally handle the issue,” she said.

Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女), who in October last year proposed the bill to amend the Civil Code to allow same-sex marriage, said she will use the winter break to communicate with people who are opposed to the bill.

Yu, who is also chairwoman of the committee, on Saturday was invited to Chi-nan Presbyterian Church in Taipei to discuss the bill with churchgoers.

She called the meeting “a good start” and said she will attend forums held by the Presbyterian Church around Taiwan on the issue.

Yu said she expects to encounter strong opposition, but added that more dialogue is necessary.