Policies take effect in new year

Staff Writer, with CNA

A slew of new measures and policies is to take effect today, including higher monthly and hourly minimum wages, an increased number of annual leave days for employees and more stringent food labeling regulations.

The monthly minimum wage is to be increased from NT$20,008 (US$619) to NT$21,009, effective today, while the hourly minimum wage is to be increased from NT$126 to NT$133. The wage increases are expected to affect about 1.62 million employees.

An amendment to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) is also to take effect, mandating a five-day work week for all employees covered by the act and reducing the number of annual national holidays from 19 days to 12 days to partly offset the reduction in work hours.

Before the amendment, the act had stipulated a maximum of 84 hours of work over a two-week period.

Annual leave days are to be increased from zero to three days for employees who have worked at the same company between six months and a year; from seven days to 10 days for those who have worked between two and three years; from 10 days to 14 days for those who have worked between three and five years; and from 14 days to 15 days for employees who have worked between five and 10 years with the same employer.

Services at about half of the 287 Chunghwa Post offices that operate on Saturdays are to come to an end as a result of the new regulation.

A new air quality standard is also to be introduced, requiring all municipalities, except Taitung, to take steps to reduce the levels of air pollution caused by fine particulate matter.

Another environmental measure bans smoking at all 932 bus stops in Taipei from today.

However, no fines will be imposed until March 1, when violators will be subject to a fine of between NT$2,000 and NT$10,000.

A new regulation regarding utility bills is also to take effect today, implementing a NT$3 discount on water bills that are issued online at the request of consumers.

The nation is also tightening labeling regulations for cod, chocolate and coix seed to improve food safety.

For example, products labeled as dark sweet chocolate must contain at least 35 percent cocoa solids, and only fish classified as Gadiformes may be labeled as cod, according to the new regulations.

Meanwhile, pregnant passengers or drivers will no longer be subject to high-occupancy vehicle policies on the nation’s freeways. The change aims to allow pregnant women to commute more comfortably on freeways rather than on provincial highways.

People who have been convicted of sexual crimes against children or minors will be banned from registering as taxi drivers as of today.

The Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), which seeks to protect victims and their relatives more comprehensively and enhance punishments, is also to take effect today.

In addition to changing the name of the previous Child and Youth Sexual Transaction Prevention Act (兒童及少年性交易防制條例), the biggest change is an extended scope of protection, with the arrangements for sheltering victims required to go through professional assessment; diversified and enhanced punishment for violation of the act; and requiring Internet service providers to save data on suspected Web sites and suspects’ personal information as well as tracking their Internet activities.

Separately, the government plans to increase the number of public kindergarten classrooms by 1,000 by 2020 and raise kindergarten enrollment from 30 to 40 percent of the total over the next four years.