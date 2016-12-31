Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

THSRC offers free charging

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) has launched free cellphone charging services at 12 stations along the high-speed rail line, the company said on Thursday. People can charge their mobile devices by using the power outlets installed in wireless access zones at the stations, the company said. They must download the InforCharge app before they can charge their devices, the company added. The free computer and wireless Internet access in the ticketing areas of all high-speed rail stations will continue, the company said.

INTERNET

Standards published online

An online library of national standards will be launched tomorrow, the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection said on Thursday. Visitors will be able to search and read more than 14,000 standards in 102 categories online, but would have to pay to download them. The digital database can be accessed through the bureau’s Web site at www.cnsonline.com.tw/elib/. The library is in Chinese with no English-language version available, although there are English translations of some of the standards.SEISMOLOGY

Quake hits off Yilan coast

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rocked northeastern Taiwan at about 8:30am yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said. The quake’s epicenter was in the ocean about 29km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 75.4km, bureau data showed. The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in the county’s Kueishan Island, where it measured 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale. No injuries were reported.