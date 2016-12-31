Nation likely to see warm weather next year: CWB

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan is expected to see warm weather next year, as it did this year, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, adding that the chances of a cold snap like the one in January are low.

This year, the nation saw abundant rain in spring, followed by a relatively dry plum rain season, a late typhoon season, heavy rain and high temperatures in autumn, and a warm winter, the bureau said in its climate review and outlook for the coming year.

The bureau said that the sea ice coverage in the Arctic dropped to a new low this year, a sign that warm air affected that region, which in turn affected the weather in high-latitude areas such as Russia and Alaska.

With people concerned that a cold snap will hit the nation next month, Weather Forecast Center director Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) told a year-end news conference that Taiwan is in a “warm zone,” with cold air systems passing north of the island.

In January, Taiwan was hit by a cold snap that brought snow to the mountains and to lower elevations, where it is rarely seen.

For the first time in seven years, snow fell on Yangmingshan (陽明山) in Taipei, attracting visitors to the mountain.

Cheng forecast a record high average temperature in Taiwan this year, as the global average temperature last month has been measured as being 0.94?C higher than the climatological normal of 14?C.

According to bureau data, the yearly average temperature in Taiwan reached 24.42?C as of Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 24.39?C in 1998.

“The chances that the record will be broken this year are high,” the bureau said.