Pollution worsens breathing-related sleep disorders

By Wu Liang-yi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Worsening air quality nationwide might aggravate symptoms of breathing-related sleep disorders and increase susceptibility to cardiovascular diseases, doctors said.

Data from a study conducted between 2005 and 2013 — during which 4,256 people underwent sleep quality monitoring while measuring the condition of their autonomous nervous system and heart rate as well as exercise habits — were contrasted with an air quality survey released by the Environmental Protection Administration, Taipei Medical University associate professor Chuang Kai-jen (莊凱任) said.

The results showed that as air quality became worse, so did sleep quality, Chuang said.

People who have breathing-related sleep disorders saw their symptoms intensify when exposed to particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide for prolonged periods, and exhibited signs of increased blood pressure, Chuang said.

Every additional 10 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic meter increases the Apnea-Hypopnea Index — an index used to indicate the severity of sleep apnea — by 4.5 percent, Chuang said.

PM2.5 is an indicator of airborne particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or less.

More than 1 million Taiwanese have been diagnosed with breathing-related sleep disorders, Chuang said.

Breathing-related sleep disorders usually have symptoms of lethargy, coughing or tightness in the chest, Ministry of Health and Welfare Shuang Ho Hospital doctor Lee Kang-uan (李崗遠) said.

Lee said that the disorders can also contribute to memory problems.

Using public transportation and air purifiers indoors can reduce exposure to air pollution, Chuang said, adding that hospitals can test for breathing-related sleep disorders.