‘Welfare farmland’ students harvest crops in Pingtung

Staff writer, with CNA

A “welfare farmland” project that aims to help disadvantaged people learn farming skills celebrated harvest day on Tuesday, with the farmers saying they are excited and happy to see the fruits of their labor.

The project, jointly launched in July by the Pingtung County Government and local charity groups teaches farming skills to homeless, disabled and other disadvantaged people on 3.9 hectares of farmland in the county’s Yenpu Township (鹽埔).

Student farmers learn to grow vegetables, such as okra, eggplant, sponge gourd, pumpkin and corn, and receive an hourly wage or supplies in exchange for their work.

“It feels great to be able to grow vegetables and earn money,” said one of the farmers, nicknamed A-fa (阿發), who used to work on a boat, but became homeless after he fell ill and did not have relatives to take care of him.

Seeing his vegetables grow gave him a great sense of accomplishment, A-fa said.

Huang Hsiu-chin (黃秀琴), who is also homeless, said she had a feeling of hopelessness, but no longer feels that way after a few months of labor and after harvesting her okra and corn.

Huang San-ho (黃三和), the project’s foreman, said the people who participated in the project all seemed lethargic when they first began to grow the vegetables, but now they look much happier.

The county hopes to increase the income of the program’s participants and help them regain confidence through the project, Pingtung County Deputy Magistrate Wu Li-hsueh (吳麗雪) said.

The project could help alleviate the manpower shortage in farming, Wu said.

People interested in purchasing vegetables from the farmers can call 08-736-4699 or 08-732-0415 (#5337) to place orders.