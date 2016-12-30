FDA announces stricter food labeling regulations

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Food and Drug Administration yesterday announced that from next year, four types of food products must conform to stricter standards to claim their product names.

The administration announced eight measures. Among them are labeling requirements for four types of food products — chocolate, barley, starch and certain types of fish — as well as for packaged food containing toys and products marketed as health food.

In addition, the administration is to require the registration of data and codes for food additives.

The new standards for chocolate products stipulate that black chocolate must contain at least 35 percent cocoa, while milk chocolate must contain at least 25 percent.

Products that replace cocoa butter with vegetable oil that accounts for more than 5 percent of the total product weight are required to add “cocoa butter substitute” to their labels.

If the amount is less than 5 percent of the total weight, they must add “vegetable oil added to cocoa butter” on the label.

As many barley products use names such as “Western Job’s tears,” “small Job’s tears” or “pearl Job’s tears,” which can confuse consumers, the administration said when the measures take effect they would be required to label their products “barley.”

Starch products will need to be specified, for example labeling must indicate if “tapioca starch” or “potato starch” is used, the administration said.

Only fish of the Gadiformes order can be labeled “cod,” meaning fish such as the Chilean sea bass and halibut, which are often used as substitutes, would not be allowed to be labeled as cod.

In addition, it said food products that use spices or seasoning to create the flavor of a particular fish, but do not actually contain that fish, must include the word “flavor” in or near the product’s name on the package.