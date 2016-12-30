Amendments to act against spying pass first reading

Staff writer, with CNA

A draft amendment to the Republic of China (ROC) Veterans Assistance Act (國軍退除役官兵輔導條例), which is aimed at preventing retired military personnel from spying for foreign nations, passed its first reading in the legislature yesterday.

According to the amendment to Article 32 of the law, retired military personnel caught trying to breach national security, leak classified information or spy for other nations will permanently lose their subsidies, discounts for medical services and preferential treatment in the areas of employment and education.

The amendment, which cleared the legislature’s Foreign and National Defense Committee, is aimed primarily at preventing retired military officers from being lured into spying or providing confidential information to Beijing.

Article 32 of the act stipulates that retired military personnel sentenced for rebellion, treason, corruption, or homicide, may be permanently deprived of all the privileges and benefits covered by the act.

The draft amendment extends those specific penalties to cover violations under the National Security Act (國家安全法), the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法施行細則) and the National Intelligence Services Act (國家情報工作法).

The new bill is being processed in the wake of new regulations pertaining to active-duty military personnel, which were passed by the legislature last month.

The amendment to the Act of Military Service for Officers and Noncommissioned Officers of the Armed Forces (陸海空軍軍官士官服役條例) allows for military officers — non-commissioned and commissioned — to be deprived of their pensions not only for rebellion and treason, but also for spying, breaching national security and leaking classified information.

Efforts to deter military personnel and retired officers from leaking confidential military secrets or spying for China were launched amid concerns that retired Taiwanese generals might be lured by Chinese authorities to work as spies.

Some lawmakers are also seeking to extend the period during which retired generals are not allowed to visit China to more than three years after retirement.