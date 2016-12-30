Extraordinary legislative session agenda announced

By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter, with CNA

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Executive Yuan yesterday determined which bills are to be discussed during next month’s extraordinary legislative session.

The DPP caucus is expected to call an extraordinary session that is expected to take place from Wednesday to Jan. 20, as the legislative plenary session ends today.

DPP caucus official Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said there is no doubt that the DPP will call an extraordinary session as the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has been boycotting the review of general budget bills.

The KMT caucus said that the DPP had been putting forward too many controversial bills and slowing down the legislative process.

After yesterday’s meeting, the caucus and Premier Lin Chuan (林全) have listed the general budget, amendments to the Electricity Act (電業法), the Long-term Care Services Act (長期照顧服務法) and the Special Service Act (特種勤務條例), a draft governing preschool educators and a draft for encouraging the rebuilding of old and condemned buildings as “major bills to be handled in the extraordinary session,” Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said.

Hsu said as time is limited during the extraordinary session, only six bills have been listed.

The amendment to the National Health Insurance Act (全民健康保險法) to extend coverage to Chinese students will not be discussed in the extraordinary session, as the cross-party negotiation period would not be finished until Jan. 21, Hsu said.

The New Power Party caucus has called for a bill concerning marriage equality that cleared committee review earlier this week and an amendment to the Referendum Act (公民投票法) that is to be dealt with in the extraordinary session.

DPP caucus convener Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) on Tuesday said that a bill for promoting transitional justice will not be on the extraordinary legislative discussion agenda until at least the next legislative plenary session.