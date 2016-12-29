Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Toxins agency opened

An agency established by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) and headed by EPA Chief Secretary Hsieh Yen-ju (謝燕儒) to manage toxic and chemical substances officially opened yesterday. The Toxins and Chemicals Bureau was introduced as part of the government’s effort to improve food safety in the wake of a slew of food-safety scandals over the past few years, EPA Minister Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) said. The new agency would take measures to tighten the management of toxic chemicals, including improving the auditing and registration of chemical substances to prevent toxic chemicals from entering the nation’s food supply system, Lee said. In the first phase, the bureau is to expand the list of registered toxic chemical substances from 300 to 3,000, and has set a long-term goal of registering a total of 27,000 chemical substances, Lee said.

TOURISM

Hualien, Taitung favored

Hualien and Taitung counties are the top two choices for people seeking to catch the first sunrise of next year, ezTravel agency said yesterday. It said that based on its sales of New Year travel packages, other popular destinations are Longpan (龍磐) in Kenting National Park, Alishan in Chiayi County, Erliao (二寮) in Tainan, and Wuling (武嶺) in Nantou County. However, coastal areas in Hualien and Taitung have topped the sales of sunrise packages so far, the travel agency said. Travelers seeking to greet the first sunrise on New Year’s Day are also buying travel packages for Fushoushan Farm (福壽山農場) in Taichung, Sandiaojiao (三貂角) in New Taipei City and Waiao (外澳) in Yilan County, according to ezTravel.

WEATHER

Air mass lowers mercury

A strong continental air mass has brought with it lower temperatures, with Tamsui (淡水) recording lows of 10.9°C on Tuesday night and yesterday morning, the Central Weather Bureau said. The strongest cold front so far this season sent temperatures yesterday morning down to about 11°C in the northeast and 16°C in the south and east, the bureau said. In related news, Typhoon Nock Ten was downgraded to a tropical storm after it slammed into the Philippines on Christmas Day and it is set to further weaken into a tropical depression, the bureau said, adding that the storm is unlikely to affect Taiwan.

TRANSPORTATION

Light-rail train arrives

The first domestically built tram for a light-rail system in Tamsui District has been delivered and is ready to undergo static and dynamic vehicle tests, the New Taipei City Department of Rapid Transit Systems said on Tuesday. Designed and built in Taiwan through a partnership between Hsinchu-based Taiwan Rolling Stock Co and Germany’s Voith Engineering Services, the tram was set onto tracks for the first time near Danhai New Township (淡海新市鎮) on Tuesday morning. It is the first of 15 to be completed for the under-construction Danhai light-rail system in Tamsui. According to department chief Simon Chao (趙紹廉), the first phase of the planned system is almost 50 percent complete, and it is scheduled to be fully completed by the end of 2018. The tram system’s first phase is to encompass 14 stops on two lines — the Lushan Line, which has 11 stops, and the Lanhai Line, which has three stops.