Daytime lights on cars not required, ministry confirms

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Motorists will not be punished if they do not turn on lights while driving during daylight hours, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Tuesday, amid confusion over new regulations to be implemented next year.

Internet rumors saying people would be penalized for not using daytime running lights according to rules to be introduced on Sunday prompted the ministry to issue a statement clarifying the conditions.

It said that from Jan. 1, new motorcycles must be equipped with daytime running lights that can be activated by the rider, while from Jan. 1, 2018, new cars should be installed with daytime running lights.

A similar rule would not be applied to new large motor vehicles until January 2019, it said.

The ministry said that the rules do not apply to vehicles that are already on the roads and nor do they require drivers to have their headlights on during daylight hours.

According to current regulations, drivers are only required to turn on their headlights in daylight hours when they are driving in tunnels or other areas where natural light is significantly diminished, the ministry said.

However, drivers are encouraged to use headlights at daytime to increase the visibility of their vehicle and boost reaction times in emergency situations, the ministry said.

Other measures are also to take effect on Sunday, the ministry said.

New large passenger vehicles must be equipped with a system to allow better vision of the road, while high-occupancy policies on freeways will no longer apply to small vehicles carrying pregnant women, it said.

Regulations governing sea vessels in polar zones are to be implemented in line with the International Code for Ships Operating in Polar Waters, which controls shipping-related activities in Arctic and Antarctic waters, it said.

The International Maritime Organization-backed regulations cover the design, construction, equipment, operations, training, search and rescue, and environmental protection matters of ships operating in the regions.