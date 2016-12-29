Dog nearly misses surgery after US border agents act

By Chen Wen-chan and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A stray dog that was apparently the target of abuse was nearly returned to Taiwan untreated after it was sent to the US for reconstructive surgery last week by Animal Rescue Team Taiwan.

The dog, named Hsiao-hua (小花), was initially refused entry by a US border protection services officer, who put it in quarantine fearing it posed a risk of infection to the public due to its extensive wounds.

Hsiao-hua was held for four hours before being released after a joint effort by Taiwanese and US animal protection groups.

The groups arranged for the dog to be rushed to a veterinary hospital near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for a medical evaluation.

Team spokesman Ni Ching-tai (倪京台) said Hsiao-hua would undergo surgery next month as planned, adding that the dog was rescued in Kaohsiung’s Yanchao Township (燕巢) early last month.

Ni said Hsiao-hua was found with a 1.5cm wound on the right side of its face with a 2cm exit wound on its upper jaw.

Hsiao-hua underwent three operations in Taiwan to restore damaged facial tissue, Ni said, adding that the team decided to cooperate with a US veterinary hospital given the scope of the damage to the jaw.

“To repair a hole this big would be quite an undertaking,” the team’s veterinerian said, adding that the wound could not be repaired with tissue alone.

Veterinary assistant Yang Jou-an (楊柔安) said she sanitized the wounds daily.

“Hsiao-hua was brave, despite the painful nature of the procedure,” Yang said, adding that the dog never bit her while she worked on its injuries.

“Food gets into the wounds every time Hsiao-hua eats,” Yang said. “I really hate to see the dog go.”

Ni said this was the first time in the 21 years since the team was established that it has sent a dog to the US for reconstructive surgery.

The near failure of the effort prompted the team to improve procedures, Ni said.

He said that the dog would be made available for adoption in the US after the surgery.