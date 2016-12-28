Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Gay union certificates issued

The Taipei City Government on Monday began issuing same-sex partnership certificates that allow gay couples to apply for family care leave and sign surgical or medical treatment consent forms for each other. The certificate evolved from an A4-sized official document that the Department of Civil Affairs began issuing on June 17 last year. After some people complained that the size of the document made it difficult to carry, the department created the certificate that is the same size as a personal ID card, it said. Taipei is the second city in the nation to issue same-sex partnership certificates, following Kaohsiung. According to Taipei City Government statistics, 272 couples applied for registration as of the end of last month. On Monday, seven couples applied for the new certificates, the department said.

CRIME

Alleged dog killers indicted

Kaohsiung district prosecutors yesterday indicted three soldiers on charges of violating the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) in connection with the killing of a dog in June that sparked a public uproar. The soldiers are Chen Yu-tsai (陳祐才), Chang Feng-yu (張峰瑜) and Hu Chia-wei (胡嘉瑋), who serve as military police at the Republic of China Marine Corps’ Air Defense Group. Chen allegedly instructed Chang to kill the dog because he did not want to see it again, the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office said. Chang and Hu put the dog on a chain leash, took it to an embankment and hit it with a wooden club, prosecutors said. After the animal lost consciousness, Hu pulled it down the embankment, hanged it to death and dumped the body into the sea, they said. The three recorded the killing on video, said the prosecutors, who asked the court to deliver an appropriate penalty. According to Article 25 of the act, people found guilty of killing a cat or dog without reason can face a prison sentence of up to one year and a fine between NT$100,000 and NT$1 million (US$3,097 and US$30,977). The incident caused an outcry after Kaohsiung City Councilor Chen Hsin-yu (陳信瑜) posted the 80-second video on YouTube on June 26 and condemned the incident.

TRANSPORTATION

Renovated station to open

Badouzih Station (八斗子) on the border between New Taipei City and Keelung is to resume services on Saturday, the Taiwan Railways Administration said. The station overlooking the Pacific Ocean is an extension of Haikeguan Station (海科館) on the 4.7km Shenao Branch Line (深澳). To celebrate the reopening of the station, 1,000 commemorative ticket sets will go on sale at Ruifang Station (瑞芳) from 8:30am on Saturday, the administration said. The sets, which cost NT$100 each, consist of one round-trip ticket between Ruifang and Badouzih and one platform ticket for use at Badouzih, it said.

AVIATION

Battery warning issued

Placing lithium batteries in checked baggage might pose a flight safety hazard, the Aviation Safety Council said yesterday. About 150,000 pieces of checked luggage are found containing lithium battery packs during security checks in the nation’s airports each year, council director Huang Huang-hui (黃煌輝) said. If the batteries were to catch fire during flight, the consequences could be horrific, the council said, advising people to carry their lithium battery packs with them at all times.

HEALTH

