Death toll from flu reaches 28 this season, CDC says

Ten serious flu complications and one flu-related death were confirmed last week, while the number of flu-related deaths reached 28 this flu season, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday.

According to the centers’ monitoring data, the number of serious flu complications and hospitalizations reported last week nationwide were similar to the week before.

CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said the 10 cases of serious flu complications confirmed last week affected people aged 47 to 94, with all having chronic diseases.

Nine of them were adults older than 50 and eight were infected with the H3N2 influenza strain, Lin said.

The death was of a 66-year-old man who had chronic hypertension, diabetes and cardiac arrhythmia, and did not get vaccinated against the flu this season, he said, adding that the man was taken to an emergency room with a high fever and difficulty breathing, and was diagnosed with pneumonia five days after the onset of flu-like symptoms.

Lin said that during his time in hospital, the man’s condition worsened, and he suffered respiratory failure, a cerebral stroke and pneumothorax.

He passed away about one month after being hospitalized, Lin said.

CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center director Liu Ting-ping (劉定萍) said 230 cases involving serious flu complications have been confirmed since July, with more than 90 percent affecting adults older than 50.

Ninety-three percent of the cases had a medical history of chronic diseases, 88 percent were not vaccinated and 86 percent were infected with the H3N2 influenza strain, she said, adding that 28 deaths have been confirmed to be associated with the flu, with 75 percent infected with the H3N2 influenza strain.

Liu said the majority of recent flu cases were caused by the H3N2 strain, while monitoring data showed that 98 percent of the H3N2 cases are identical to the viruses the vaccine was designed to target this season.

The CDC said that as the weather is to become cold and wet this week, flu viruses might become more active, so people should pay attention to their hand and respiratory tract hygiene, and wear a surgical mask, especially in crowded areas.