China-El Salvador ties unchanged: minister

Reuters, SAN SALVADOR

China has not signaled a desire to change its relationship with El Salvador, Salvadorean Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugo Martinez said on Monday as his nation prepares to host President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) after she held a controversial call with US president-elect Donald Trump.

Tsai’s visit to El Salvador next month comes after Trump angered Beijing by speaking to Tsai in a break with decades of precedent that cast doubt on his incoming administration’s commitment to Beijing’s “one China” policy.

“We haven’t received any signal from China that there is any interest in changing the level of relationship, but we will pay attention to how things evolve,” Martinez said in an interview.

China has called on the US to prevent Tsai from transiting there on her way to visit three diplomatic allies in Central America.

Tsai’s Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 visit is aimed at boosting ties between Taiwan and El Salvador, Martinez said.

She is also to visit Guatemala and Nicaragua.

Tsai is to hold talks with Salvadorean President Salvador Sanchez Ceren before meeting Taiwanese and Salvadorean businesspeople to encourage investment.

In 2014, El Salvador and Taiwan signed a five-year, US$50 million cooperation agreement.

China is deeply suspicious of Tsai, who it thinks wants to push for the formal independence of Taiwan.

Taiwanese media have reported that Tsai would seek to meet Trump’s team during a possible transit stop, but the Presidential Office has declined to comment.

“For the moment, our foreign policy and our relationships remain the same on both sides of the strait of Taiwan,” Martinez said.

Tsai is to depart Taiwan on Saturday next week and return on Jan. 15.