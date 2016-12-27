Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TOURISM

Chinese tourist numbers fall

While there were more than 200,000 Chinese tourist visits to Taiwan last month, that number represented an annual drop of 43.25 percent, indicating a severe slowdown in the sector since the Democratic Progressive Party took power in May, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The bureau forecast that Chinese tourist visits to Taiwan this year would fall by 800,000 from nearly 4.2 million last year. From January to last month, Taiwan welcomed 3.24 million Chinese tourists, bureau data showed. However, the number of arrivals from other nations — including Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam — is on the rise, the bureau said. The number of tourists from Thailand rose 98 percent to more than 20,000 this year, it said. However, industry insiders expressed pessimism about the industry’s prospects next year, saying the gap from the fall in the number of Chinese visitors is too big to fill. Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) yesterday said at a legislative session that programs are being developed to help travel agencies that originally catered to Chinese tourists focus more on domestic travel.

HEALTH

Taipei expands smoking ban

From Sunday, smoking is to be prohibited at all 932 bus stops in Taipei, the Taipei Department of Health announced yesterday. The restriction is to expand an existing ban on smoking at 155 bus stops on 15 dedicated bus lanes. However, penalties will not be imposed until March 1, when violators would be subject to a fine of between NT$2,000 and NT$10,000, the department said. The city’s ban on smoking on sidewalks adjacent to schools has been expanded to include an additional 31 schools, increasing the total number covered by the ban to 267, the department added.