Kaohsiung EMTs use online consultation to save life

By Su Fu-nan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) recently used an online medical consultation system to identify the right medicine to administer while their ambulance was on its way to an emergency room, saving the life of a patient, the Kaohsiung Fire Bureau said.

It was the second time that EMTs from the bureau’s branch in Cieding District (茄萣) uploaded an electrocardiogram to the city’s emergency response command center while transporting a patient to an emergency room that resulted in a successful mission, the bureau said.

EMTs Kuo Chun-yu (郭俊佑) and Chang Shun-ming (張順銘) determined that their 43-year-old patient was having a heart attack and immediately sent the electrocardiogram to the center, which connected the ambulance to on-call emergency physicians, the bureau said.

Emergency physicians Hsu Chen-men (徐榛鎂) of Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital and Hung Shih-chiang (洪士強) of Kaohsiung Municipal Fengshan Hospital directed the EMTs to use dual anti-platelet therapy drugs, it said.

After obtaining the patient’s consent, the paramedics administered a dose from the ambulance’s stock of a new drug approved for EMT use donated by Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital and filed an online report with the emergency room that was being prepared to treat the patient, the bureau said.

The bureau attributed the successful mission to the highly efficient teamwork and smooth division of labor between the EMTs, the command center and the physicians, saying the online system saves valuable time when responding to critical medical situations.