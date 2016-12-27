Court sentences mother for dumping newborn’s body

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei District Court yesterday sentenced an Indonesian migrant worker to six months in jail suspended for two years, for disposing of the dead body of her newborn son in a barrel of food waste in August.

Titik Suryani, 30, who was originally employed as a caregiver, but had left her official place of employment at the time of the incident, was convicted on charges of illegally disposing of a dead body.

An investigation by police identified the body as that of a boy born in Taipei on Aug. 28 to Suryani, who claimed she placed the newborn in a barrel of kitchen waste after he died.

The body was discovered by a pig farmer in Taoyuan, surnamed Wu (吳), in one of his kitchen refuse recycling barrels on Tuesday last week when he was preparing to feed his pigs.

The batch of barrels containing the baby came from a recycling company in New Taipei City and a steak restaurant in Taipei that he has collaborated with for many years, Wu said.

Police located the woman after tracing the waste food back to a restaurant in Taipei and reviewing security camera footage of the area close to where the barrel was picked up.

At first, Suryani denied disposing of the body in the garbage, but later admitted to doing so when she was taken to Yangmei police station, police said.

Police quoted Suryani as saying that she did not know her actions were against the law and that it was customary in Indonesia for women to dispose of stillborn children themselves.