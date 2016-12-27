Import foes accused of ‘politicking’

Staff writer, with CNA

Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) accused the opposition of “politicking” and people of “deliberately stirring up” anti-Japanese sentiment in the debate over the government’s plan to lift a ban on food imports from five prefectures in Japan.

Hsu made the comment late on Sunday after a public hearing on the issue was disrupted and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) held a rally in Taipei opposing the government’s plan earlier in the day.

The Council of Agriculture and the Ministry of Health and Welfare last month presented a two-stage plan to ease a ban on food imports, which was imposed in March 2011 on five Japanese prefectures in the general vicinity of the site of the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster.

On Sunday morning, protests erupted at a public hearing in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). The event had barely started when interruptions by members of various groups brought proceedings to an end.

Officials were forced to declare the meeting a “public discussion” and said a formal public hearing would be held at a later date.

“At earlier public hearings, political interference was so strong that there was no room for rational discussion. This is why groups have since been seeking to take part in all major policy discussions,” Hsu said, adding that groups, experts and officials need to come together to resolve the matter peacefully.

At a press conference late on Sunday, Hsu said that different KMT factions were using the hearings to flex their muscles as the party prepares to elect a new chairperson next year.

Hsu said that some people had sought to stir up anti-Japanese sentiment. He did not elaborate.

Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Ho Chi-kung (何啟功) reiterated there is no law that stipulates a public hearing needs to be publicized in advance amid claims that the hearing was illegal because a public notice had not been published 14 days prior to it.

“The 14-day discussion was brought up by KMT Legislator Alicia Wang (王育敏) at a budget review at the legislature,” Ho said at a news conference. “However, there is no legal requirement for a 14-day advance notice, or any advance notice at all.”

Ho said that information on the hearing was made public by the ministry on Dec. 16, detailing the date and location of the venue.

Executive Yuan Food Safety Office Director Hsu Fu (許輔) said that 457 delegates attended the hearing, which was broadcast live to ensure public awareness of the event.

Hsu Fu said that after more than four hours of discussions, the parties reached a number of agreements, including a consensus on food labeling, the return of irradiated food to its place of origin and risk assessment.