Cold front to bring cool temperatures and rain to nation

Staff writer, with CNA

After warm temperatures nationwide yesterday, temperatures are expected to plummet tomorrow as a cold air front arrives, the Central Weather Bureau said.

With weakening northeasterly seasonal winds, temperatures yesterday hovered around 25?C nationwide and are expected to reach about 28?C today as warm southeasterly winds settle in, said Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a meteorologist and adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.

However, temperatures are expected to drop tomorrow and continue to remain low until Saturday morning, Wu said.

The cold air mass is expected to drive temperatures down to about 12?C in coastal areas of the north and 13?C in urban areas, while central regions can expect temperatures of about 14?C and southern regions about 16?C, Wu said.

Rain is expected in northern and eastern areas from tomorrow until Friday, while central and southern areas are likely to be overcast with showers on Wednesday and Thursday, before temperatures increase on Friday as the cold air mass weakens, Wu said.

Despite the moist air expected to be brought in by the new front, there is little chance of snow in mountainous areas because temperatures might not be low enough, he added.

Meanwhile, the air quality in central and southern areas was “hazardous” yesterday due to a lack of wind to disperse atmospheric pollutants, Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) data showed.

At 8:30am yesterday, the level of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) recorded at eight monitoring stations in central and southern areas reached hazardous levels, the agency said.

The EPA advised people to wear a mask when going outdoors in those areas and suggested that elderly people, children and people suffering from respiratory or cardiovascular ailments should avoid prolonged or strenuous physical activity outdoors.

The bureau also forecast choppy water in coastal areas as Typhoon Nock-Ten approaches the Philippines and could affect Taiwan from tomorrow.