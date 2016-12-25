S Korea tourism at all-time high

Staff writer, with CNA

The Tourism Bureau yesterday said that Taiwan and South Korea could record 1.6 million mutual visits by the end of the year, a 60 percent increase from 2014, adding that the goal for both sides is to raise the number to 2 million next year.

Bureau data showed that 784,819 visits had been recorded from South Korea to Taiwan as of November, with 747,065 visits going the other way.

At the current pace of development — with the number of mutual visits breaking the 1 million mark in November 2014 — the two nations are expected to see 1.6 million visits this year, and 2 million next year, tourism officials said.

The growth in tourism exchanges this year could be the result of an aviation pact signed by Taiwan and South Korea last year, which increased the number of flights between the two nations by 43 percent in the first half of this year, the bureau said.

South Korean actor Yeo Jin-goo’s stint as tourism ambassador for Taiwan has also proven to be a success, it said.

To attract more South Korean tourists, the bureau said it plans to emphasize sports tourism, promoting Taiwan as a destination for golfing, running and mountain climbing.

The bureau said it will also tap into the cruise market in a bid to attract South Koreans to visit the south of Taiwan by sea, as well as launch packages to appeal to young independent travelers.