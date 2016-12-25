Drug crackdown nets nearly 100kg in illicit substances

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Law enforcement agencies conducted a nationwide drug sweep this week, confiscating more than 1,200 illicit items weighing a total of nearly 100kg.

The three-day effort concluded yesterday and involved the participation of coast guard vessels at sea, customs officers at the nation’s airports and various police units and local district prosecutors’ offices, the National Police Agency said.

A total of 1,336 suspects were arrested on charges of possession and trafficking, with substances found including marijuana, amphetamine, ecstasy, ketamine, flunitrazepam (Rohypnol), nimetazepam (Erimin), and other forms of drugs commonly used recreationally, said Kuang Ching-tai (鄺慶泰), senior inspector at the NPA’s Criminal Investigation Bureau.

“It was a successful drug sweep. We had good results and made substantial progress in removing drugs from the streets,” Kuang said.

He said 1,220 illicit items weighing a total of 99.47kg were seized, adding that “big data” analysis was used to target the whereabouts of drug dealers in about 350 locations around Taiwan.

People were arrested on fishing boats off Pingtung County allegedly attempting to import ketamine from China, and a shipment of Erimin pills was seized at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, while 40 cannabis plants were discovered at a house in Hualien County.

In addition, about 20,000 “narcotic coffee powder” pouches were confiscated at various locations.

Kuang said the powder is a new form of recreational drug used by young people, in which the coffee or milk tea powder in the pouches is laced with a mixture of drugs that might include amphetamines, ketamine, benzodiazepines or aphrodisiacs, as well as designer drugs.

In related news, NPA officials said they held meetings with the Tourism Bureau to emphasize the regulations covering hotels, motels and other tourist accommodation, with proprietors required to report any drug use on their premises.

Regulations would be amended to provide for fines and other legal sanctions against proprietors who fail to report such activities, officials said.