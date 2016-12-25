Petition aims for sports reform

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

An online petition on behalf of volleyball player Huang Pei-hung (黃培閎) has turned into a campaign demanding the reform of national sports bodies and has gathered more than 20,000 signatures in a few days, bolstered by support from stars and prominent figures in the nation’s sports community.

The campaign — themed “To save sports in Taiwan, start by reforming the national sports bodies” — aims to obtain more than 30,000 signatures to push for amendments to the National Sports Act (國民體育法)

Organizers said that now is the time for people to sign the petition, as lawmakers are scheduled to deliberate on a draft bill of amendments to the act this week, which was approved by the Cabinet earlier this month.

“The legislature is to hold hearings discussing the draft bill. We are rallying sports fans to support the proposed amendments,” said Chang Yu-chuan (張祐銓), one of the organizers. “These hearings will decide if the monopoly on power in the nation’s sports bodies can be broken to allow open, transparent operations.”

“We must reform these governing bodies now, so that they can actually help our nation’s athletes, instead of opressing them. This might be our only chance to rid ourselves of these entrenched powers, who have been impeding Taiwanese athletes from achieving success in sports,” Chang said.

Tennis star Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑葳), a former women’s doubles world No. 1, yesterday offered her backing to the campaign and posted the petition on her Facebook page, saying that she supports reforms of Taiwan’s sports bodies.

“Give athletes a clean environment to work in; the sports community needs professionalism. Let every athlete have an opportunity to stand up in a fair and level playing field,” Hsieh said. “Do not let these entrenched powers eradicate Taiwan’s young talent, as they have killed professional athletes’ passion for sports.”

As of last night, the petition (http://www.jumpto.tw/) had gathered more than 23,000 signatures, including those of prominent athletes, writers and columnists, as well as Deputy Minister of Education Tsai Ching-hwa (蔡清華).

The campaign began in support of Huang, who announced he was quitting the national team after a number of long-running disputes with the Chinese Taipei Volleyball Association over what he felt was unfair treatment and the abuse of power by the organization.

Information accompanying the petition said that the same group of people have held executive power over the association for more than two decades, with the secretary-general having served 23 years.

It also questioned financial irregularities and said there have been abuses of public funds, as the government gave the association NT$87 million (US$2.7 million) between 2013 and last year.

The information implied that reforms are needed for transparency and to end abuses of public funds, listing the nation’s governing bodies for a number of sports, including badminton, table tennis, baseball, basketball and tennis, that have elections scheduled in the near term.