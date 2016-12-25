KMT to lead rally against lifting ban on Japanese food

Staff writer, with CNA

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is today scheduled to hold two demonstrations against lifting an import ban on food products from five Japanese prefectures.

About 500 protesters were expected to gather this morning in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) in front of where a public hearing on the import ban is to be held, according to a plan released by the KMT yesterday.

Later in the day, the party expects about 10,000 people will march from Taipei’s Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall to the Ministry of Finance building, the KMT said.

Senior KMT officials, led by Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), are also expected take part in the rally.

The Taipei City Police Department said that traffic controls would be imposed on some road sections from noon until 3:30pm today for the event.

The affected areas are likely to be Aiguo E Road, Zhongshan S Road, Ketagalan Boulevard, Gongyuan Road and Aiguo W Road, all near the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

The Taipei City Public Transportation Office said that 26 bus lines are expected to change their routes today in response to the traffic controls, and they urged people to use the metro system if they want to travel to the affected areas.

Taiwan banned food imports from Japan’s Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba prefecutres in the wake of the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster following a massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

The Democratic Progressive Party government is now considering lifting the ban on all the prefectures, except Fukushima.

In other news, Hung is to visit the US next month, during which time she will meet Taiwanese expatriates and raise funds for her party, the KMT said yesterday.

Hung will stop in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston and Chicago during the trip, slated to run from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22, the KMT said.

She is likely to go the US again in March, the party said.

According to KMT Central Policy Committee Director Alex Tsai (蔡正元), who returned from a US trip last month, officials from the US Department of State hoped that Hung could visit Washington after US president-elect Donald Trump assumes office, and said that she would be received with a high level of courtesy.

In a move that has sparked some controversy, the KMT last week announced that it would move forward its chairmanship election from July to May.