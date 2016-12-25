Former presidential secretary announces Taipei mayor hopes

Staff writer, with CNA

Former presidential office deputy secretary-general Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) said yesterday that he is considering running in the 2018 Taipei mayoral election.

Lo said he will only bid for the position, held by Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), if he can get more than 1 million people to follow him on Facebook by the end of next year.

Lo has about 270,000 Facebook followers. Ko has about 1.5 million.

Once he has enough people following him, he will approach the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and seek to run for mayor, Lo said.

If he is seen as the best KMT candidate, he would accept the nomination and launch a campaign to regain “the infrastructure Taipei has lost, the right path Taiwan has lost and the peaceful relations Taiwan and China have lost,” Lo said.

Ko, an independent, on Friday said that he intends to seek re-election in 2018.

Ko said he would to prepare for the election by doing his everyday work well.

Other contenders who have made known their intention to run for Taipei mayor include Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Pasuya Yao (姚文智) and former KMT legislator Ting Shou-chung (丁守中).