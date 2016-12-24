Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DIPLOMACY

Taiwan, Canada ink tax deal

An agreement between Taiwan and Canada to avoid double taxation is to be implemented at the start of next year, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. The agreement will help create a friendlier environment for bilateral investment and cooperation, particularly in the areas of technology, healthcare, “clean” energy, sustainable development and services, the ministry said. Under the agreement, taxes cannot be levied by both sides on the same assets, income or financial transactions. “For Taiwanese businesspeople in Canada, as long as they do not have a permanent residence there, Canada will not tax their operating profits and they will pay 17 percent income tax in Taiwan,” the ministry said. The withholding tax rate on dividends will be capped at 15 percent. A 10 percent rate will be levied on dividends paid to a company that holds at least a 20 percent share, directly or indirectly, in the paying company.

PUBLIC HEALTH

Avian flu confirmed in Taipei

Authorities on Thursday ordered a poultry slaughterhouse in Taipei disinfected after two chickens tested positive for the new H5 subtype of the avian influenza virus. Veterinarians reported the suspected cases at the Taipei wholesale poultry market slaughterhouse to authorities on Wednesday, the Taipei City Animal Protection Office said. The office said it has ordered the slaughterhouse to suspend operations for 24 hours and instructed the disinfection of all premises and nearby areas. A total of 74 slaughtered chickens have been sealed off and frozen and were to be destroyed yesterday. The office said it is investigating the source of the infection and urged the public to ensure all poultry is fully cooked before consumption and to buy only certified poultry products.