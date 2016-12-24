Food bank appeals for food and cash donations

By Lo Tien-bin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Andrew Food Bank director David Lo (羅紹和) has appealed for donations to the charitable organization for children, as it is about NT$4 million (US$124,883) short of its holiday season goal this year.

Lo, a retired major general and former ministry of national defense spokesman, has called on the public to donate to the charity tomorrow, saying the food bank requires money and goods to provide for poorer children.

Lo has been working as the director of the food bank since his retirement in May.

The Andrew Food Bank sends packages of staple foods, such as rice, noodles and preserved foods, to underprivileged households with children under 15 years old each Lunar New Year. The hampers also include some festive seasonal foods, such as broth, salted pork and sausages, Lo said.

However, applicants for the aid have increased from 4,127 people last quarter to 5,100 this quarter, which has coincided with a reduction in donations of money and food, Lo said, adding that is likely because of the tepid performance of the economy.

Some families included on the food bank’s list have volunteered to give up their monthly rations for others in more desperate need, Lo said, adding that the strain on the organization has been enormous.

Lo said he chose to work for the organization because he grew up in poverty and his family was dependent on public welfare.

He said has seen great generosity from entrepreneurs, the general public, friends and colleagues, who continue to support the organization in spite of difficult times.

The food bank has asked for donations of either food or money so that it can distribute food hampers to the 5,100 children in need.

People can sign up to donate NT$1,000 per month or give one-time donations, he said.

Additional reporting by CNA