Yunlin craftsman launches divine clothing exhibit

By Chen Tsan-kun and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Artisan Huang Huang-lin (黃皇霖) last month opened an exhibition in Yunlin County of clothing, headwear and cloaks for god statues handmade from brass and gems.

Huang said he first began sewing headgear and costumes for temple statues because he wanted to dedicate a gift to the god of his private altar in gratitude for a granted wish.

He has since become a prolific creator of items for statues, while also making traditional glove puppets for professional and amateur performers.

Some of Huang’s creations made in the past seven years are featured in an ongoing exhibition at the Beigang House of Arts and Crafts in Yunlin’s Beigang Township (北港).

Huang created hats for Qiye (七爺) and Baye (八爺) — gods tasked with bringing souls to the underworld — that are unconventionally bright and luxurious, rather than the grim headgear typically designed for the two gods.

The creations are made using intuition and not from a design, Huang said, adding that at times he has felt uninspired and did not know how to proceed.

Once, when he was sewing a headdress and a cloak for the goddess Matsu (媽祖), Huang said, he was so stuck that he decided to quit creating brass garments for statues altogether.

However, when he fell asleep, he saw the goddess in a dream and upon waking, he went to work creating the goddess’ finery from what he remembered from his dream.

This led to the creation of one of his proudest works, Huang said, calling the experience a “divine mystery.”