Virtual anatomy tool gives students closer look inside

By Su Fu-nan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwan has imported its first Anatomage Table, a virtual library of human cadavers used by medical students to learn anatomy and diagnostics.

The table, made in the US, offers medical students a chance to do virtual dissections on digital images of actual cadavers, young and old, on a life-sized touch screen.

I-Shou University’s School of Chinese Medicine associate professor Jou Ming-Jia (周明加) said the table offers 360? rotation of images, high-resolution magnification from 0.4mm to 0.1mm, as well as a clear view of the nervous system and blood vessels that are otherwise hard to observe.

The device makes it easier for students to understand the structure of the human body, Jou said.

As opposed to operating on a cadaver, the table allows students to repeat operations and also eliminates the need for a cadaver, ventilation and preservation equipment, management personnel, and storage, Jou said, adding that this makes the table more environmentally friendly.

Assistant anatomy professor Liao Chih-kai (廖智凱) said that first and second-year students use the table to develop a basic knowledge, and the table is used in clinical education for third and fourth-year students who also use cadavers.

Lessons on the nervous system or blood vessels now offer a closer look at details with the introduction of the table, a second-year student said.

“I feel that the table helps encourage students to engage with the subject,” he said.