Prosecutors indict driver for Wangsha Creek tank tragedy

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Prosecutors yesterday wrapped up their investigation into a tank accident at an army training base in Pingtung County in August and, concluding that human error was involved, have laid charges against the driver, Private First Class Yang Yen-lin (楊炎霖).

At a military drill on Aug. 16, a CM-11 tank plunged off the side of a bridge and landed upside down in Wangsha Creek (網紗溪).

Although Yang sustained only minor injuries, the other four crew members were killed as a result of the accident.

Three crew members were trapped inside the tank and drowned as two of the three hatches were blocked when the tank submerged in the water.

Lieutenant Wu Te-wei (吳得瑋), the tank commander, survived the plunge, but died of his injuries in hospital three days later.

All five belonged to the 564th Armored Brigade of the 8th Army Command, which is based in the Kaohsiung.

Prosecutors ruled out a mechanical malfunction and concluded that Yang was at fault, filing charges of negligence causing death.

“As part of his unit’s training and in various drills, Yang had driven the tank over the same bridge more than 10 times. Therefore he should have been familiar with the road and the landscape,” the Pingtung District Prosecutors’ Office said in its indictment.

“When Yang steered the tank around a bend toward the bridge, he found the vehicle did not have sufficient turning radius to negotiate the bridge. He should have backed up the vehicle, then adjusted the steering to make a 30 degree left turn, in order to move the tank into the correct position to cross the bridge,” the indictment said. “Instead, Yang stepped on the pedal to turn left, before hitting the brake with the tank heading onto the bridge at about a left turn of 9 degrees, resulting in the tank’s treads on one side going over the side railings.”

The investigation indicated that Yang kept going at that point, when he should have backed up to adjust his direction. He shifted gear into neutral and attempted to steer left, resulting in the right side of the CM-11 going over the railings, listing and plunging into the creek.

The 8th Army Command said in a statement that it respected the result of the investigation and would enhance its training program to prevent such an accident from occurring again.