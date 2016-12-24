One KMT legislator to attend same-sex marriage review

By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus convener Sufin Siluko (廖國棟) said the caucus is open to KMT legislators attending Monday’s legislative committee meeting, which is scheduled to review bills related to marriage equality, but he expects only one lawmaker to attend.

The legislature’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee is scheduled to review an amendment to the Civil Code that aims to legalize same-sex marriage.

Sufin said after yesterday’s caucus meeting that while the caucus has placed no restriction on those who attend the meeting, it “has encouraged caucus members not to attend lest they be considered a supporter [of the amending the Civil Code],” and added that only Jason Hsu (許毓仁) would be at the meeting as he has proposed one of the amendments to the Civil Code.

Hsu is the only KMT legislator who has been advocating amending the Civil Code, while other KMT lawmakers either are openly against same-sex marriage, have remained silent or are proposing a separate law covering same-sex marriage.

Sufin himself has been forthright in his opposition to same-sex marriage, describing his stance as “protecting the family, which is also the position held by most KMT lawmakers.”

The meeting on Monday is to review amendments to the Civil Code, which involves changing the wording of “male” and “female” to “two parties” in an article that states an agreement to marry shall be “made by the male and the female parties in concord.”

Supporters of same-sex marriage have criticized the proposal to pass a separate law on same-sex marriage, accusing it of being discriminatory and amounting to segregation.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女), one of the staunch supporters of legalizing same-sex marriage by amending the Civil Code, said at a marriage equality concert on Dec. 10 that she would make sure that the amendment is reviewed and passed by the committee on Monday.

However, the KMT caucus convener apparently has plans for the bill that are at odds with those of Yu.

“This is a fire started by the DPP and how to put it out is none of our [the KMT’s] business,” Sufin said, referring to the same-sex marriage controversy.

“We do not believe that this is something that requires our immediate attention. It would be the best scenario if the bill gets mothballed after the committee meeting,” he said.

If the committee passes the bill another legislative tussle is likely over it being placed on the floor discussion agenda for its second and third readings.

At a news conference yesterday, the Student Alliance for Marriage Equality, which consisted as of yesterday of 77 student groups from all over the country, presented upward of 50,000 signatures it has gathered at universities in the past three weeks of those who support legalizing same-sex marriage by amending the Civil Code.

The alliance called on lawmakers not to overlook those voices, as “every single one of us means one vote,” while urging President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) not to go back on her pre-election promise on marriage equality.

The alliance also took the opportunity to condemn those groups opposing same-sex marriage for distorting the Gender Equality Education Act (性別平等教育法) and indirectly persecuting students with a diversity of sexual orientations and gender identities.

The groups against same-sex marriage have called the act biased and said it is inappropriate to force “homosexual-related education” upon students.