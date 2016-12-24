Ko Wen-je plans to seek re-election in 2018

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

On the eve of the second anniversary of his inauguration, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday made it clear that he would be seeking re-election in 2018.

In an interview published by Chinese-language online media outlet Newtalk, Ko said his most important mission as Taipei mayor is to change the Taipei City Government’s “corporate culture.”

This is also what is motivating him to campaign for re-election, as one term is insufficient to achieve that goal, he was quoted as saying.

Ko cited the example of budgets that had been granted for various projects as an example of the government’s corporate culture, saying that agencies had often requested additional funds for projects already under way, which suggested “complex collusion” between civil servants and businesspeople.

“It takes more than one year to [get civil servants] to allocate their budgets honestly,” Ko was quoted as saying.

Ko said that he would not run for president, but rather seek to stay on at the municipal government, so that the culture he espouses would have time to “take root.”

On the prospect of the mayor joining the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to prevent the pan-green camp from being split, Ko, an independent, said that “it will be easier to spread my beliefs if I do not join the DPP,” so that his policies would not be affected by those of the DPP.

Commenting on the likely competition with DPP mayoral nominees, Ko said his approval rating at that time would be a crucial determining factor for the outcome.

“If the poll numbers are high, that means you have the support of the majority, so the DPP would not need to nominate its own candidate. If they are low, that means I will likely lose and I will have no one else to blame,” Ko said.

Separately yesterday, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Council caucus published the results of a survey which showed that 50.1 percent of Taipei residents responded negatively to a Ko re-election bid.

Of the 1,083 respondents, 31 percent said they would not support Ko if he campaigned for re-election, while 19.1 percent said they “definitely would not” back Ko, the survey showed.

Those who said they welcomed the move accounted for 39.6 percent, with 8.6 percent saying that they would “definitely support” Ko.

The survey also found that 49.7 percent of Taipei residents were dissatisfied with Ko’s governance.

A majority, 60.9 percent of respondents, said they were dissatisfied with Ko’s leadership style; 54.9 percent said it was due to the Taipei Dome debacle; while 44.8 percent said they were dissatisfied with Ko’s cancelation of the Double Ninth Festival monetary gifts to senior citizens.