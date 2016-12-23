Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRAVEL

Avian flu alert for Hong Kong

The Mainland Affairs Council on Wednesday cautioned travelers bound for Hong Kong to practice vigilance and take precautions following an announcement by the Hong Kong Center for Health Protection of the first imported human case of H7N9 avian influenza in the territory this winter. The case reportedly involves a Chinese national visiting the territory. The council advised travelers going to Hong Kong in the next few days to maintain a high degree of caution and take strong protective measures against the virus. It also cautioned people to avoid direct contact with poultry and other birds, avoid eating uncooked meat and eggs, wash their hands frequently and see a doctor immediately if they develop a fever and cough after returning home. If people develop such symptoms they should immediately wear a mask and seek medical attention, the council added.

TOURISM

Alishan rail turns 104 years old

The Alishan Forest Railway is to run cypress carriages from Chiayi to Beimen Station this weekend to commemorate 104 years of operations, the Alishan Forest Railway Branch said yesterday. When it was opened in 1912, the railway initially ran from Chiayi to Erwanping (二萬坪), but was extended to Alishan on Dec. 25, 1914. Although constructed for logging, the railway is today primarily a tourist attraction, with unique Z-shaped switchbacks, tunnels and wooden bridges. The railway climbs to 2,200m, the only rail service of its kind in Taiwan. The cypress carriages are to depart Chiayi Station on Dec. 24 at 1:30pm, 2pm and 2:30pm. Tickets start at NT$38. Diesel locomotives are used for logging, but steam-powered Shay locomotives are used for passenger trips.