Port workers accused of corruption

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A dozen locations were raided yesterday and 13 people were taken in for questioning as part of a probe into suspected corruption by government officials responsible for public tender projects at Yilan County’s Suao Port (蘇澳港), a deep-water harbor on the northeast coast, prosecutors and criminal investigation agencies said.

Yilan District Prosecutors’ Office officials allege that at least four Suao Port Branch of Taiwan International Ports Corp (TIPC) employees received bribes and were treated to expensive banquets by contractors in exchange for revealing confidential information about government tenders.

Witnesses and six suspects in the case, including a Suao Port office section chief surnamed Wang (王) and a contractor company executive, were detained incommunicado yesterday, Yilan County Head Prosecutor Shen Nien-tsu (沈念祖) said.

Wang and three other staff worked at the TIPC’s Suao Port office — a government agency under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.

Wang and the other three are suspected of leaking confidential information, including minimum bid amounts, specifications and technical information to contractor companies and colluding with them on public tender projects, Shen said, adding that they are being investigated for corruption and other violations.

“One engineering project that was leaked to a contractor company had a minimum bid price of NT$10 million [US$312,207]. The contractor secured the project with a bid of NT$10.02 million,” Shen said.

Prosecutors said that Wang had worked at the port office for more than 20 years and was in charge of the public project tenders, and that they suspect corruption and bid rigging activities have gone on for many years.

The projects include dredging of port channels, harbor facility improvement works, road and container terminal upgrades, and dock and pier repairs following typhoons, Shen said.

“Wang is believed to have accepted bribes and to have attended expensive banquets hosted by contractor companies. Prosecutors also allege that Wang was taken to hostess bars for late night entertainment and sex services paid for by contractors,” the Yilan District Prosecutors’ Office said.

Prosecutors alleged that Suao Port project works were of questionable quality and often deteriorated within a few years because Wang and other port office staff falsified figures and acceptance tests for other government agencies, bypassing standard inspections and testing procedures upon project completion.

It was reports from other Suao Port Office workers about the poor standard of engineering works that resulting in unsafe conditions endangering lives of dock workers and disruptions to shipping firms that led to the investigation, a local news report said.