KMT delegation to hold talks with CCP officials in Beijing

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter, with CNA

A delegation from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday departed for Beijing to hold talks with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials.

KMT Vice Chairman Chen Chen-hsiang (陳鎮湘) said the purpose of his visit is to engage in dialogue with the CCP as a continuation of the talks between KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Beijing last month aimed at promoting cross-strait peace.

“There are three themes for the interactions during this trip: interactions between the two parties [KMT and CCP], interactions with the youth and protection of the rights of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. All of them are of great significance,” Chen told reporters at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday afternoon.

Chen dismissed the speculation that he would help the KMT leadership deliver messages to Chinese officials, amid recent changes in the cross-strait situation after US president-elect Donald Trump questioned Washington’s “one China” policy.

“I intend to promote the interests of China-based Taiwanese businesspeople and students, and Chinese spouses in Taiwan, as well as the local tourism, agricultural and fishery industries,” he said.

Chen’s delegation is to meet with Zhang Zhijun (張志軍), head of the Taiwan Work Office of the CCP Central Committee, among others, according to a KMT official, who asked not to be named.

The delegation, comprised of members of the party’s administration and think tanks, is also to attend a trade fair in Beijing tomorrow to promote the agricultural products of and tourist attractions in eight pan-blue camp counties and municipalities in Taiwan, the official said.

The eight are Hsinchu, Miaoli, Nantou, Hualien, Taitung, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties and New Taipei City.

The heads of the cities and counties — except New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), who is represented by his deputy — are reportedly to meet in Beijing today.

This is the second trip after last month’s visit to China by top officials from the eight municipalities.