Lawmakers seek pension recovery

By Jonathan Chin / Staff Writer, with CNA

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and New Power Party (NPP) lawmakers yesterday proposed amendments that would authorize the recovery of pensions from those who combined years worked as civil servants with years worked for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

In 1971, the then-KMT government introduced measures that allowed public-sector employees to add their seniority as KMT officials to their seniority in public service to claim pensions.

At yesterday’s meeting of the legislature’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee, DPP and NPP lawmakers discussed the reconciliation of their draft bills.

During the meeting, DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) motioned to introduce his version of the bill, expanding the law’s applicability to more classes of public-sector employees than initially proposed and capping monthly pensions at NT$25,000.

The rule would not retroactively apply to those who are already retired and receiving pensions less than that amount.

Ker’s bill would authorize the recovery of pensions from retired political appointees, civil servants, teachers, military personnel, employees of state-owned enterprises and elected local government heads, in comparison with initial proposals whose effects were limited to civil servants and teachers.

Ker’s draft bill would also seek the recovery of pensions from public-sector employees who had claimed pensions for their seniority in KMT-affiliated groups, such as the Public Service Association; the China Youth Corps; the Chinese Chapter of the World Anti-Communist League and others.

If his version of the bill becomes law, the government would notify those who had claimed extra pensions to pay back an equivalent sum within two years of its promulgation, Ker said.

Ker also suggested to have the KMT shoulder the responsibility and recover the payments.

DPP lawmakers said that former vice president and KMT chairman Lien Chan (連戰), former KMT chairman Wu Po-hsiung (吳伯雄), as well as former KMT vice chairmen Jason Hu (胡志強), the former Taichung mayor, and Lin Feng-cheng (林豐正), are among those claiming the pension privilege.

According to a government probe, about 200 retired public servants have combined their years worked as public servants with those as party officials.