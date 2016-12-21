Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CROSS-STRAIT TIES

KMT group to visit Beijing

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Vice Chairman Chen Cheng-hsiang (陳鎮湘) will visit Beijing later this week for a “dialogue” with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the KMT said yesterday. Chen, a former legislator and army commander-in-chief, will lead a delegation of senior KMT officials and members of the party’s think tank, the National Policy Foundation. Chen and his delegation will meet on Friday with a group of CCP officials led by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Zhang Zhijun (張志軍), the KMT said. The meeting will focus exchanges between grassroots KMT and CCP officials, exchanges between young people from the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, and protection of people’s rights and interests, it said. The goal of the dialogue is to promote cross-strait peace and play a positive role in stabilizing relations to enhance the wellbeing of people on either side of the Strait, it said. The delegation on Saturday will join the heads of the eight pan-blue-camp-led cities and counties at an event promoting Taiwanese agricultural products.

ENVIRONMENT

Air quality hazardous

The air quality in western Taiwan and Kinmen yesterday fell to hazardous levels, the Environmental Protection Administration said. The level of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) recorded at 16 monitoring stations in Dayuan and Guanyin in Taoyuan, Miaoli and other areas in central and southern Taiwan, and Kinmen hit hazardous levels, the agency said. In areas where the air quality is poor, people are advised to wear masks when going outdoors and to avoid outdoor activities if they are elderly or suffer from heart, respiratory or cardiovascular ailments, the agency said. It warned that foggy conditions can be expected in western Taiwan and on Kinmen and Matsu, causing low visibility.

CRIME

Taiwanese held in Madrid

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday confirmed that 47 Taiwanese were recently arrested in Madrid on charges of telecom fraud and said it would seek their repatriation. A total of 279 people were detained in Spain, including an unspecified number of Taiwanese, for their involvement in telecom fraud, a Spanish newspaper recently reported. The ministry said the suspects were detained after Spanish police last week raided more than 10 locations in Madrid, Barcelona and Alicante. Asked whether the Taiwanese might be deported to China along with the Chinese nationals, the ministry said it has directed Taiwan’s representative office to ask the Spanish government send the Taiwanese home.

SOCIETY

Tzu Chi given award

The Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation on Monday received the Philippines Presidential Award in Manila in recognition of its service to Filipino migrant workers in Taiwan. The biennial awards are aimed at overseas-based individuals and organizations who have worked to help Filipinos, supported relief, rehabilitation and development programs in the Philippines or who have excelled in their field or profession. Tzu Chi was among the 23 organizations and individuals that received the awards this year. According to Mario Molina, director of the Kaohsiung extension office of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taiwan, MECO had applied for the award for Tzu Chi to show the Philippines’ gratitude to the group. Tzu Chi has provided humanitarian and spiritual support to numerous Filipino migrant workers in Taiwan, he said.